NJ man killed when SUV goes crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston

A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston.

The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m.

The crash severely injured 16 people inside the store, according to Plymouth County Massachusetts District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Beth Stone.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victims were taken to hospitals in Hingham and Boston.

Stone said the driver of the 2019 Toyota 4Runner has not been charged but the investigation continues. Attorney General Timothy Cruz did not know how fast the SUV was traveling when he was asked during a news conference.

A witness told WCVB TV that the SUV was traveling fast and made a noise like an explosion as it entered the store.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

