NJ man killed 2 with machete, bare hands in hotel room, cops say

An Asbury Park man charged with the the deaths of two men at a Bedford, New Hampshire hotel on Saturday night "chopped" one of them with a machete, police said.

Theodore Luckey was also found with a gun and metallic knuckles, according to the complaint in the case.

An autopsy determined that Nathan Cashman, 28, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was found dead in the lobby of the the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford on Saturday night with multiple "chop wounds of the head, neck and body."

David Hanford, 60, of Seaside Heights, was found dead in a hotel room. His cause of death was determined to be ligature strangulation and the manner of his death is homicide, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Formella did not disclose the relationship between Luckey and the men or a motive. The affidavit in the case has been sealed.

According to New Jersey state prison records, Luckey was released from prison in May after serving time for kidnapping.

Cashman’s family told WMUR TV he was a longtime friend of Luckey’s.

