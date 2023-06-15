NJ man hit by lightning – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ Lightning strikes public worker at Woodbridge, NJ soccer field

Woodbridge public works employee Eric Baumgartner was struck by lightning on June 14, 2023 but survived thanks to the efforts of Officer Robert "RJ" McPartland.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Temporary roadway will get traffic around I-95 collapse

Work begins Thursday on the temporary roadway but a timetable for its completion was not given by officials.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Police warning NJ residents about 'driveway seal' scam

Scammers are driving around Woodbridge in construction trucks trying to sell faulty products to make a homeowner's driveway look pristine, according to police.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 3 suspects on dirt bikes cause damage to school grounds in NJ

Old Bridge Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to school grounds athletic equipment.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New Jersey school rules for transgender students explained

Are NJ schools really banned from telling parents if their child changes gender identity? Eric Scott explains the rules Gov. Phil Murphy's administration says schools now have to follow

Click HERE to read more.

