3 suspects on dirt bikes cause $7,000 in damage to NJ school grounds, cops say

Old Bridge Police said that they are looking for three suspects who allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to school grounds athletic equipment.
There are surveillance photos that have been issued by police showing three suspects entering the Salk School grounds on June 3 around 7:15 pm on dirt bikes and caused more than $7,000 in damage to the athletic area.
Police said that the trio allegedly destroyed a temporary fence, then ripped down soccer nets, proceeded to dump garbage cans, and then lit them on fire.
They came onto the school grounds through an entrance off West Greystone Road East and then left the area heading towards Voorhees from the back of the school, then down Midway and onto Englishtown Road.
Police ask anyone with information on the vandalism to email Detective Pat Montagna at pmontagna@oldbridge.com or call Sgt. John Santora at (732) 721-5600 x3430.