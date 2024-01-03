🚨The imam was shot as he arrived at the mosque

NEWARK – An imam was shot outside his mosque just before dawn on Wednesday morning and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the man was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad Newark mosque at South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:15 a.m.

He was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition as of late Wednesday morning.

Fragé did not disclose if any students were inside the Clara Mohammad School-Newark located next door at the time.

"We are shocked by the news of the shooting at Masjid Muhammad in Newark, NJ during Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers. At this time, we do not have information on the perpetrator's motive. Imam Hassan Sharif is a beacon of leadership in his community and we are praying for his full and speedy recovery. We ask others to do the same," Council on American-Islamic Relations, New Jersey spokeswoman Dina Sayedahmed said in a statement.

Sayedahmed said the organization is urging mosques to keep their doors open "but remain cautious especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry."

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

According to the mosque's website, it was established in 1957 and includes a school.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates

