You can wine and dine with ‘Sopranos’ stars at this cool NJ event

You guys all know how I feel about Atlantic City for a night out in New Jersey. It’s got everything you want in terms of nightlife. And I’ve written before about the superb restaurant Lastrada at the Shore at Harrah’s resort.

La Strada at the Shore opened in May 2023 at Harrah’s and is the restaurant’s second location and first on the East Coast.

Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City (Harrah's Resort) loading...

The La Strada experience is based on three pillars of love “Amore per l’Italia, Amore di famiglia, and Amore per la cucina.”

For the uninitiated, in Italian, that means love of Italy, love a family and love of the kitchen. And what comes out of it.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images loading...

And I guess it means love of "The Sopranos," too. On Jan. 20, the restaurant will host an unforgettable night of food, music, and fun with some very special guests.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

Acclaimed actors and former stars of the renowned television series "The Sopranos," including Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, and Steve Schirripa.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Heritage Auctions Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Heritage Auctions loading...

Gregg Klein, Senior Vice President and General Manager, at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, said about the event:

“All these years later, the show still has a massive following, and we’re looking forward to sharing this one-of-a-kind experience with our guests.”

Throughout the evening guests will have the opportunity to participate in an interactive Q&A session where they can ask any questions to their beloved Soprano stars, experience a table-side meet and greet with the legendary actors, and listen to a live performance by the talented Michael Martocci and his orchestra, performing the sounds of Sinatra.

La Strada is famous for its legendary Porcini Ravioli, made with fresh herbs and named "Best Pasta in the Country" by Sara Ventiera for Food Network in 2019.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via OpenTable and are priced at $125 per person, which includes a four-course menu prepared by La Strada Executive Chef Ivano Centemeri.

If you’ve never been there before, this special event should entice you especially if you’re a Sopranos fan.

