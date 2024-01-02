NJ chef killed 41-year-old woman he dated, prosecutors say
🔺 NJ man charged with New Year's Eve murder
🔺 Woman was shot, killed
🔺 Body found in office building
RAMSEY — A Montclair chef has been accused of killing a woman, whose body was found at an office building on New Year’s Eve.
Luis A. Suarez was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Ramsey police responded to a call about a homicide at 101 Williams Drive in Ramsey.
Officers found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot in the head.
Her identity was not immediately made public, but she was an intimate partner of Suarez, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
An investigation by Ramsey police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office identified the 41-year-old Suarez as a suspect.
He was arrested in Montclair, shortly after, and a handgun was recovered from his vehicle.
The building where the woman was found is used at least partially by Konica Minolta, according to the company’s website.
No potential motive was shared by law enforcement, as of Tuesday.
