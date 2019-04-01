NJ man helps stop man from jumping off Verrazzano Bridge

NEW YORK — A New Jersey man is being credited with helping rescue a man who threatened to jump off the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Sunday.

New York State Police said an officer came upon a car stopped in the right lane on the lower level of the bridge, from which the driver had gotten out and jumped a barrier. Two other drivers stopped and were holding the man, trying to stop him.

The officer and men held onto the man until NYPD Emergency Services arrived and pulled him back over the rail. Video of the incident showed six police officers and EMT crew members dragging the man to safety.

Tuli Abraham of Toms River, one of the drivers who stopped, told the news site GifterInGotham he asked the man what he was doing. "I am going to jump," was the reply.

"No you won't," Abraham said he told the man.

The news site reported a suicide note, a will, and emergency contact information were found in the man's car.

Trooper Joshua Kaye was taken to Staten Island Hospital for treatment of pain in his ribs and back.

The man who attempted to jump from the bridge, whose identity was not disclosed, was transported to NYU-Langone Hospital Brooklyn for evaluation, according to NYSP.

