NJ man gets months in jail for letting his dog die in hot weather

BRICK — A 31-year-old township man was sentenced to nine months in county jail after pleading guilty to leaving his dog caged outside during a blistering hot day, resulting in the animal's death.

A Superior Court judge on Friday handed down the sentence, which included four years of supervised release, 180 hours of community service, no contact with or ownership of animals during his probation, and $1,735 in restitution to the township for veterinary bills.

Authorities say Jonathon Correa in 2018 left his 1-year-old pit bull Princess on his condo's balcony for hours while the July temperature climbed to 97 degrees.

Neighbors called police after noticing the dog in distress. Cops found the animal unconscious in a cage on the second-floor balcony. Princess later died at veterinary hospital from complications from heat stroke.

