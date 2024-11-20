NJ man convicted after road rage shooting incident gets prison

🚨 NJ man who shot at car gets prison

A 41-year-old Middlesex County father has been sentenced to five years in prison for a road rage incident in which he fired a gun at another driver’s car.

In September, Gerald Chapman, of Highland Park, was found guilty by a Somerset County jury of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

Chapman must serve 42 months of his sentence, before becoming eligible for parole.

Enraged driver had two young kids with him

The incident unfolded on May 5, 2023, during heavy traffic on Easton Avenue in Franklin Township by the exit ramp for Route 287 North around 4:50 p.m.

Testimony during the trial revealed that Chapman had his two young daughters, ages 18 months and 4 years, in the car with him.

A man was driving northbound near Chapman’s vehicle on Easton and did not allow him to merge, prosecutors said.

Chapman pulled alongside the victim’s car and struck the passenger side mirror with his left hand — leaving his fingerprints behind.

He then slowed down before pulling up to the driver’s side and flashing a 9 mm handgun.

While the victim was outside his parked vehicle to fix the side mirror, Chapman fired two shots, striking the driver’s window and the left rear side door.

Chapman then drove off and ditched of his gun and other evidence that could link him to the incident, according to witnesses at his trial.

At the time of his arrest, Chapman was initially charged with attempted murder.

