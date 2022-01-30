NJ man charged with murder in stabbing at Jersey City light rail station

JERSEY CITY — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 49-year-old city resident at a light rail station.

On Friday night around 11:30 p.m., Jersey City police responded to the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station, where Kenneth Brown had been stabbed in his upper body, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Brown was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anthony Bell, of Jersey City, was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Saturday afternoon.

Bell has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was being held at Hudson County jail, pending his first court appearance.

Brown's cause and manner of death were pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The station is part of the Bergen-Hudson Light Rail line operated by New Jersey Transit.

