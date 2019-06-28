NJ man charged with kidnapping, raping girl he met on social media

HIGHLAND PARK — A borough man has been charged with kidnapping a 16-year-old from Pennsylvania and sexually assaulting her in his home.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Andrew X. Carnegie-Blackman connected with the girl on social media.

The girl was reported as a runaway from the West Newton, Pennsylvania. Police there contacted Highland Park police on Wednesday to check on Carnegie-Blackman’s address, where they found the girl.

Carnegie-Blackman was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

He was being held Friday at Middlesex County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.