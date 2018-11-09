NJ man charged with homicide after 100 mph crash

MOUNT LAUREL — A Nutley man was driving at more than 100 mph when he caused a fatal crash this summer, authorities said.

William Dunbar, 25, was charged this week with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

The crash occurred Aug. 19 on Route 73.

Investigators say he was traveling north when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christopher Pappas, 34, of Howell.

Pappas' car spun out of control and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pappas was a lifelong resident of Howell, where he was active in recreation programs, and worked in sales for Component Hardware. He was a graduate of Monmouth University.

The investigation spanned months as authorities waited for toxicology test results. Dunbar surrendered Thursday on the new charges. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Dunbar had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

