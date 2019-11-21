NJ man admits to stabbing resident at Lakewood Municipal Building

LAKEWOOD — A township man faces a decade in prison after admitting to a violent stabbing at the Lakewood Township Municipal Building last winter.

Reginald Patillo, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault and an additional count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 7 around 11 a.m., Patillo was at the municipal building when he attacked a fellow Lakewood resident who was entering an elevator on the second floor. Patillo stabbed the resident multiple times in the neck and head, according to police.

After a panic alarm sounded by municipal workers who heard the attack, police responded to the scene.

Patillo punched one of the officers while being questioned before he was arrested, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Billhimer will recommend that Patillo receive 10 years in state prison, subject to the No Early Release Act, when he's sentenced on Jan. 10, 2020.

More from New Jersey 101.5: