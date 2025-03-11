NJ man accused of child porn ‘bombing’ telehealth room — 7 times
A 34-year-old Monmouth County man has been accused of repeated disturbing behavior in a virtual doctor’s waiting room.
Jason Schain, of Manalapan, was charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images, cyber harassment and lewdness.
Schain live-streamed child sex abuse content while masturbating in a telehealth waiting room for a provider in Old Bridge.
He was arrested on Friday after an investigation into at least seven incidents between October and January, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
Anyone with potential information was asked to call Detective Ryan Hall of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3203 or Detective Kenneth McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 3140.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
