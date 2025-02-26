NJ man, 54, admits attempted sex assault and having child porn

🔺NJ man admits attempted sex assault

FLEMINGTON — A 54-year-old man has admitted to attempted sexual assault and having child sexual abuse materials in his borough home.

Daniel E. White, of Flemington, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Hunterdon County on Monday to second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree possession of child sexual assault material.

Flemington police responded to White’s residence on June 20, 2024, where he admitted possessing multiple sexual abuse materials.

No further details of White's arrest were publicly disclosed by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Under a plea deal, the state will recommend a 10-year state prison term at sentencing on June 6.

Of that sentence, he would have to serve eight and a half years before being eligible for parole, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

White would also be required to register as a sex offender with the state and be on parole supervision for life.

He would additionally undergo a “psychosexual assessment” by a licensed professional within the state prison system in Avenel, Robeson said.

