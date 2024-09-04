🔻NJ man accused of trying to kill stranger

An Asbury Park man has been arrested after a disturbing daytime stabbing on Monday left a woman critically hurt, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Labor Day, Asbury Park police responded to a call after 2:30 p.m. from the 500 block of Asbury Avenue, between Emory Street and Grand Avenue.

The area is located near Trinity Church and Library Square Park, several blocks from the boardwalk.

Officers found several bystanders trying to help a woman, who had been repeatedly stabbed with a knife.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and remained in critical condition, as of Wednesday.

Travis A. Cavanaugh, 39, was held at the scene and arrested.

He has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators found that Cavanaugh approached the stranger from behind and began to stab her, until a witness stepped in.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

