One of the two helicopters that crashed in Hammonton Sun, Dec. 28, 2025 One of the two helicopters that crashed in Hammonton Sun, Dec. 28, 2025 (Fox Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

❗ Midair collision near Hammonton Municipal Airport

❗ One person has died because of the crash

❗ Dramatic video shows chopper spinning before impact

HAMMONTON — Two aircraft collided in midair and crashed near a shopping center early Sunday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead.

The Hammonton Fire Department said they were responding to "an aviation-related incident in the area of Basin Road and White Horse Pike" just before noon.

The FAA told New Jersey 101.5 that an Enstrom F-28A helicopter and an Enstrom 280C helicopter collided in mid-air near Hammonton Municipal Airport around 11:25 a.m. with only the pilots on board each aircraft.

Hammonton police said one person has died because of the crash but it wasn't clear if it was a pilot or someone on the ground. One of the helicopters was engulfed in flames upon landing, police said.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Flu cases surge early across New Jersey

CDC reports very high flu activity in NJ

Holiday flu spike raises concern

If you’re laid up this holiday season with fever, chills, and body aches, you’re definitely not alone. The flu is ripping through New Jersey earlier — and harder — than we’ve seen in the past two years.

According to the CDC, New Jersey is one of just five states with very high flu activity right now, driven mostly by Influenza A. Other viruses like COVID, RSV, and adenovirus are circulating too, but the flu is clearly leading the pack.

Here’s the eye-opener: nearly 11,500 flu cases were reported in Jersey by the week ending Dec. 20 — a huge jump from the week before. Last year, numbers didn’t spike like this until late January. In other words, flu season hit fast… and it’s not slowing down yet.

Sykia Harper-Brown (Salem County Jail/Canva) Sykia Harper-Brown (Salem County Jail/Canva) loading...

Jury convicts Sykia Harper-Brown on weapons and terroristic threats charges tied to a volatile confrontation

Prosecutors say she arrived armed with a 9mm and a bat, then fired a shot into the air after making threats

⚖️ Up to 25 years in prison possible as the judge revoked her release ahead of sentencing

A flame war on Facebook escalated into real-life gunfire in South Jersey.

A Gloucester County jury recently found Sykia Harper-Brown guilty of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree terroristic threats.

The conviction caps a case in which prosecutors said the 43-year-old Philadelphia woman had put lives in danger.

Armed confrontation sparks terror in Gloucester County

Prosecutors said Harper-Brown traveled from Pennsylvania to Monroe Township in Gloucester County on Nov. 4, 2023, armed with a 9mm handgun and a baseball bat after exchanging heated text messages and Facebook threats with her sister-in-law.

Prosecutors told jurors that Harper-Brown went to the victim’s home, banged on the door and demanded she come outside. As tensions escalated, the victim’s fiancé called 911.

Marker outside the Cherry Hill Mall The Cherry Hill Mall opened on Oct. 11, 1961 as the first enclosed mall in New Jersey, according to coverage by the Courier-Post loading...

" data-title="1961: NJ "s first enclosed mall opens"/>Marker outside the Cherry Hill Mall (Cherry Hill Mall via Facebook)

Increased police presence at Cherry Hill Mall to manage post-holiday crowds

Mall rules target teen gatherings amid concerns over social media–driven pop-ups

New NJ law toughens penalties for inciting public brawls at malls and events

CHERRY HILL — Police increased their presence at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday as shoppers headed out for post-holiday shopping.

Cherry Hill police said it is to “support a safe, orderly, and welcoming environment for shoppers, employees, and visitors during the busy holiday period.” The mall itself did not comment on the protocol on its website or social media.

The mall has a history in recent years of problems with teens gathering in the mall and sometimes becoming unruly. In response, it implemented a code of conduct that prohibits groups of four or more from congregating or walking in the mall.

The mall also requires visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult on Saturdays after 4 p.m. and during other designated. The rule was in effect on Friday, according to the mall website.

Sex offender registry image for Amir Vaughan Sex offender registry image for Amir Vaughan loading...

Egg Harbor Township man accused of exploiting a minor

Prosecutors say abuse was recorded and sold

⚖️ First-degree charges land suspect behind bars

A registered sex offender who was sprung loose on the community after serving just a fraction of a prison sentence is back behind bars after being accused of another sex crime against a juvenile.

Amir A. Vaughan, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree promoting prostitution and first-degree child endangerment after a young girl told police that a man she knew as “Kyro” had forced her into prostitution.

The latest charges are a chilling echo of the 2022 charges accusing him of raping and exploiting a 12-year-old, which landed Vaughan in prison and on Megan's List in 2023. Despite the serious accusations and conviction, Vaughan was released on parole after just 16 months.

