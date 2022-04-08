NJ gymnastics coach took inappropriate pictures, cops say

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — State Police charged a gymnastics coach who works with girls with creating and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Nicholas Adair, 24, of the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany, was brought to the attention of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit after being notified by other law enforcement agencies.

An investigation revealed he was taking "inappropriate pictures" during practices and competitions which detectives found on his cell phone when it was seized following his arrest on March 30.

Adair was charged with manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse material. He was being detained in the Morris County Jail pending trial.

Full-time coach, graduate of Triton Regional High School

State Police did not disclose the name of the organization he worked for. According to his website, he was a full-time coach at Paramount Gymnastics in Hillsborough. He also said on his website he is a mindset coach, crisis counselor, hypnotist and life coach.

The owners of Paramount Gymnastics told NJ.com Adair was fired on March 30 when they became aware of the charges.

His Linkedin page shows he attended Charter University, an online college, and Triton Regional High School in Runnemede.

State Police asked anyone who may have been a victim or has any information about Adair to email hitechinformation@njsp.org.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

