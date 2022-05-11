NJ gas prices so bad that these 74 stations are cutting theirs this Friday only

With the way gas prices in New Jersey are going, we'd cry if we didn't laugh. The average price of a gallon of gas is up 20 cents a gallon from last week and 40 cents from last month.

It's gotten so bad that over 70 gas stations in New Jersey are taking matters into their own hands by trying to put the pump in yours. This Friday for one day only, these station owners will cut their prices by the amount they believe you'll save if New Jersey would finally be allowed to pump their own gas. Check out the list here.

Bergen County

Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington

Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus

Valero, 639 Route17 N, Paramus

Exxon, 100 Route17 North, Paramus

Sunoco, 456 Route. 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp.

Camden County

Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin

Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin

Cape May County

Cape May Riggins, 1381 Washington Street, Cape May

Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

625 McCarter Hwy, Newark

335 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland

South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne

Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken

Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City

Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro, Sunoco 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City

Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City

235 12th Street, Jersey City

Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City

Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus

3842 Park Ave, Weehawken

Newport Valero

Exxon, Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Mercer County

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP North, Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP South, Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

Morris County

Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville

Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge

7-Eleven, Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd, Somerset

1101 Easton Ave, Somerset

Union County

Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark

Regardless of how you feel about pumping your own gas, definitely check them for the savings. As far as the laughter goes...

I asked my following to finish this sentence. "Gas prices are so bad in New Jersey that..."

Brett Holcomb

PA drivers will stay in PA

Butch Budai

Mortgage guys have kiosks at the gas stations

Adobe Photo Stock by Kate

Tim Grill

I had to sit on Handle Bars for my Uber Ride.

Rich Carucci

It’s Cheaper to Fill Up X - Governor Christie than to fill up your gas tank .

Adobe Stock Photo by fred goldstein

Beth Coffey Fite

…I moved to South Carolina.

Teddy Maturo

I gotta walk to get the bread and milk the next time there’s a storm

Adobe Photo Stock by alexkich

Eric Barash

I enjoy sitting in the car and waiting for it to be pumped for me.

When I go back next time I’m going to bring them coffee and donuts.

Nona Sherak

I may borrow your car.

Adobe Photo Stock by moodboard

Mike Blessington

I can’t vacation to wildwood

Carlo Bellario

I've resorted to farting in my tank...

Adobe Photo Stock by kanpisut

Tina Marie

I might buy the electric car or invent one that runs on peanut butter, there's no shortage of that!!

Danny Pavone

I’m glad I live in PA…oh wait, THE PRICES SUCK HERE TOO!

Adobe Photo Stock by moodboard

Donna Spagnuolo

It’s time to get that bicycle out

Robert F Pilgrim

….each pump has a loan officer

Kevin Kearney

New state motto: New Jersey, there’s no reason to leave and now you can’t afford to!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

