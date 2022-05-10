What gas stations are doing to save you money at the pump
With gas prices being out of control in New Jersey — up more than 20 cents a gallon from last week and 40 cents a gallon from last month — some owners are taking matters into their own hands. Well, actually they're putting matters into your own hands.
Sal Risalvato is the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association and they plan on doing a day of awareness this Friday to show how much money we'll save if we simply pump our own gas.
"We have 78 locations that will lower the price on Friday and display these signs and hand out the $100 bills,” he said through text message.
Risalvato called into my New Jersey 101.5 show.
How did you come up with this idea?
"It started with an idea just to put up signs then it evolved in to this.”
How passionate are these station owners about us being able to pump our own gas?
"These guys are committed to passing self-serve and have contributed towards the cost of the campaign."
What would you say to those who still doubt that we'll save money by pumping our own gas?
"It is humanely impossible for competition to not prevail. It always has and it always will."
According to the Press Release from Fuel Your Way NJ, the following stations will be participating:
Bergen County:
Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale
North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington
Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus
Valero, 639 Route17 N, Paramus
Exxon, 100 Route17 North, Paramus
Sunoco, 456 Route. 17 N, Ramsey
Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp.
Camden County:
Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin
Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill
West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin
Cape May County:
Cape May Riggins, 1381 Washington Street, Cape May
Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May
Essex County:
Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston
264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
625 McCarter Hwy, Newark
335 McCarter Hwy, Newark
Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland
South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange
Gloucester County:
Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro
Hudson County:
Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne
Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken
Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City
Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City
Gold Coast Petro, Sunoco 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City
Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City
235 12th Street, Jersey City
Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City
Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus
3842 Park Ave, Weehawken
Newport Valero
Exxon, Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.
Hunterdon County:
Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon
Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon
Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Mercer County:
Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington
1 Pennington Rd, Pennington
Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County:
Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison
Exxon, GSP North, Colonia
BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
Exxon, GSP South, Iselin
Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
Monmouth County:
Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen
BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan
Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown
Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch
Morris County:
Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville
Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley
Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph
Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany
Ocean County:
Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick
Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick
Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood
Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette
Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River
Passaic County:
Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon
Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
Somerset County:
Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge
7-Eleven, Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd, Somerset
1101 Easton Ave, Somerset
Union County:
Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark
