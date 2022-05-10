What gas stations are doing to save you money at the pump

With gas prices being out of control in New Jersey — up more than 20 cents a gallon from last week and 40 cents a gallon from last month — some owners are taking matters into their own hands. Well, actually they're putting matters into your own hands.

Sal Risalvato is the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association and they plan on doing a day of awareness this Friday to show how much money we'll save if we simply pump our own gas.

"We have 78 locations that will lower the price on Friday and display these signs and hand out the $100 bills,” he said through text message.

Risalvato called into my New Jersey 101.5 show.

How did you come up with this idea?

"It started with an idea just to put up signs then it evolved in to this.”

How passionate are these station owners about us being able to pump our own gas?

"These guys are committed to passing self-serve and have contributed towards the cost of the campaign."

What would you say to those who still doubt that we'll save money by pumping our own gas?

"It is humanely impossible for competition to not prevail. It always has and it always will."

According to the Press Release from Fuel Your Way NJ, the following stations will be participating:

Bergen County:

Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington

Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus

Valero, 639 Route17 N, Paramus

Exxon, 100 Route17 North, Paramus

Sunoco, 456 Route. 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp.

Camden County:

Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin

Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin

Cape May County:

Cape May Riggins, 1381 Washington Street, Cape May

Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May

Essex County:

Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

625 McCarter Hwy, Newark

335 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland

South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange

Gloucester County:

Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Hudson County:

Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne

Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken

Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City

Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro, Sunoco 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City

Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City

235 12th Street, Jersey City

Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City

Exxon, 450 Route 3 West, Secaucus

3842 Park Ave, Weehawken

Newport Valero

Exxon, Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.

Hunterdon County:

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton

Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Mercer County:

Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County:

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP North, Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP South, Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County:

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

Morris County:

Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville

Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County:

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County:

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County:

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge

7-Eleven, Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd, Somerset

1101 Easton Ave, Somerset

Union County:

Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark

