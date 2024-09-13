NJ inmate on the run is captured after wild chase several states away

⭕ The suspect was in a car stopped by police in North Carolina

⭕ The driver led police on a high-speed chase

⭕ The suspect was wanted in New Jersey

A man who escaped a New Jersey prison was caught after a traffic stop in North Carolina.

James Alvin Bradley was a passenger in a vehicle that took off during a traffic stop in Randolph County on Tuesday on Interstate 85 in Randolph County southwest of Greensboro, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

A pursuit continued into neighboring Davidson County where the driver, struck another vehicle. Bradley got out and ran away but was eventually arrested by Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office told WFMY TV that the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph after they exited Route 85. Witnesses told WFMY that Robinson went off the road and drove through several backyards. Robinson missed hitting several buildings and houses before getting caught on a tree stump, the witness said.

Escape from Essex County

Bradley escaped from the James A. Hemm House residential community release program in Essex County in August. He was due to be released in May, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was charged with assault and weapons possession in 2020 for an incident in Bergen County.

Robinson and Bradley are being held at the Randolph County Detention Center. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose why Bradley was in North Carolina.

A magistrate ordered Robinson held on charges felony flee/elude arrest w/ motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked, speeding in excess of 65 mph and improper passing on right.

Bradley is awaiting extradition to New Jersey on a fugitive order.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

