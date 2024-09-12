Manhunt closed schools as online threats continue across NJ

🚨 The search for a dirt bike thief closed Dennis Township schools Tuesday

It was an actual threat that closed Dennis Township schools on Tuesday as New Jersey school districts continue to receive online threats.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a dirt bike was reported stolen before dawn from a home on Kings Highway in Dennis around 5:30 a.m. The owner told troopers that one of the suspects he confronted fired a gun at him as he ran into the woods.

Jamar Antoine Lovett, 28, of Cape May Court House, was found within the Tamerlane Campground in Cape May Court House with a weapon, police said. A second suspect remains at large.

In a letter to parents, Dennis Township school Superintendent Susan S. Speirs said that a search for Lovett was underway as students were being dropped off at Middle Township High School.

Buses were turned around while students already inside sheltered in place. Students at the other township's other schools were never picked up by buses.

Lebron said Antoine Lovett, 28, from Cape May Court House was located within the Tamerlane Campground in Cape May Court House with a weapon. He faces weapons, assault and robbery charges.

Non-credible threats

Threats against schools continued Wednesday with police reporting threats in the Bloomfield, Central Regional and Lacey districts.

Bloomfield police said Bloomfield High School was put on lockdown Wednesday because of “unauthorized juveniles within the vicinity of the high school.” The lockdown was lifted when the teens left the area.

Central Regional students were already in school when parents were notified about a "vague threat on social media," according to a message from superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder reviewed by New Jersey 101.5. Police presence was increased at district schools, according to the message.

Lacey schools Acting Superintendent William Zylinski sent a similar message, according to a copy posted in the Lacey Township Chatter Facebook group.

