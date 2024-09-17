NJ equips school districts with free life-saving naloxone

⚫Statewide program offers schools naloxone

⚫Learn how a school district can get access

⚫Cases contain 20+ doses

TRENTON — It’s a new era for New Jersey school districts.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services and Department of Education have announced all districts have access to free naloxone — possible through the Naloxone DIRECT Program.

“Addiction doesn’t discriminate, and the heartbreaking reality is overdoses can happen in any setting. By supplying naloxone to schools, we are giving a second chance to those suffering from addiction who visit, work or learn in a New Jersey school,” Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said in a statement.

Narcan AP Photo/John Minchillo, File loading...

A district in need will have to contact their County Office of Education to get access; each case will have 24 doses.

A school’s nurse will have access to the cases and administer the dose, when needed. School employees trained by the district will be responsible when a nurse is absent.

Empty School Hallway Credit: surpasspro loading...

The Naloxone DIRECT Program isn’t new, according to the departments. First responders, opioid treatment programs, mobile outreach providers and more have had free access since 2022.

Over 250,000 two dose kits have been given out since 2022, thanks to the program, according to the departments.

Camden and Essex counties saw the greatest use of Narcan administered from law enforcement and emergency services from 2017 to 2024, according to the New Jersey Department of Health’s naloxone dashboard.

NJ Naloxone Incident Dashboard Canva loading...

