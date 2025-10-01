We're now in the final three months of the year, which is really hard to believe. Before you know it, we'll all be saying happy new year and going full speed ahead into 2026.

In New Jersey, most companies offer personal time off, or PTO, to their full-time employees. Some may also offer it to their part-timers, but that's not as common.

And usually by now, companies start to look at how many days their employees still have of their own personal time remaining. Some may only have a couple of days left, while others barely touched them.

ALSO READ: A NJ shore burden that should never return in 2026

And it's that later part that I find kind of shocking. There are a lot of employees out there who still either didn't take any days yet or only took a few days at best.

Some of my own co-workers fall into this category where they still have around five weeks of personal days left. With less than three months to go in the year, and with those days not carrying over, when do some of these workers plan on taking that time?

Canva - TSM Illustration Canva - TSM Illustration loading...

No plans whatsoever

Some employees in this category actually don't plan on using them, even if it's use or lose. And in my opinion, that's a mistake.

For one, it's important for mental health. Even if you're not going anywhere, you should at least give you mind a break from the daily grind.

Also, most employers hate it when most of their employees bank the days to use at the end of the year. And I've personally never understood this.

Why not take those days when the weather is nicer and the days are longer? Yes, the holidays are in December, but most of those days leading up are just cold. Why do that?

Sunrise Sunset NJ calendar time clock Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Too nervous to take days off

Unfortunately, we live in a society that for whatever reason is afraid to take days off. The United States in particular is full of workaholics, and New Jersey isn't any better.

Look, it's important to take breaks throughout the year, so just do it. You have that added benefit of personal time, you mine as well use it.

And if you don't, then perhaps your employer should schedule the days off for you. Again, why let them vanish when the new year arrives?

We really need a better work-life balance in this country, so why not start that movement in New Jersey? Just take a break. It's that simple.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.