A NJ shore burden that should never return in 2025

Well, it's been another successful year at the Jersey Shore. From the amazing concerts to the amusement rides and arcades on the boardwalks, there's no denying people don't love a trip down the shore.

And that will be the case too as the summer of 2025 marches closer. Once school gets out across the region, the Jersey Shore will once again flourish with visitors up and down the coast.

We love it so much, in fact, that we don't seem to care how much we spend when we visit. Just think about that for a minute. It's not cheap at all to visit the Jersey Shore during the summer months.

Food and rides are already expensive, but there's not much we can do about that. We also have to budget for parking, which can also get quite expensive.

The only saving grace for parking is this. If you're staying somewhere near the beach, then oftentimes you already have a parking space at the location you're staying at.

Of course, the examples above aren't just exclusive to New Jersey. In fact, you can expect that pretty much anywhere you travel for vacation. After all, we're taking time off to enjoy ourselves, so why not expect to spend a little more?

There is, however, one burden that is exclusive to New Jersey. At least, it is when it comes to our public beaches. And it's just another financial burden we need to budget for.

Unfortunately, both residents and visitors might be to partially blame for this (you'll see why shortly). Hopefully, 2025 will mark a change to help us get rid of this ridiculous practice forever.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.