It's hard to believe, but the fall season has officially arrived in the Garden State. That also means it's time to break out everything flannel and take part in our favorite fall activities.

But when it comes to New Jersey, what's our favorite? I asked this question during my Sunday morning show and you were fairly consistent with your responses.

What's more? It differs from what the favorite activities were on a national level. Now that's not to say New Jerseyan's don't like these other fall activities, they just not at the top of mind.

So what is our top fall activity? Although one shined well above the rest, there were a couple of others that were also popular choices.

Apple picking

Apple picking

One of our favorites that did come up was to go apple picking. And being we live in a prime apple growing area, this one isn't a shock.

Nationally, however, this was not a favorite activity. But when you stop and think about it, that makes sense.

Parts of the country don't have apple orchards in the first place, so it naturally wouldn't be at the top of mind.

Pumpkin picking and corn mazes

Pumpkin picking and corn mazes

Heading out to the pumpkin patch was a more popular activity nationally. We like that here too in the Garden State, but it doesn't appear to be our top pick.

We also like to go through corn mazes in New Jersey, but again, it's not our number one activity. Surprisingly, this was top of mind on a national level. Interesting.

So what is it for New Jersey? Well, according to our listeners, it's the perfect activity to do while visiting our parks or going for a drive.

Leave it to the leaves

Leave it to the leaves

Yup, it's checking out the fall colors all around us. And I have to say, I 100% agree with most of our listeners. When it comes to autumn, you can't beat checking out that fall foliage.

