Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Election Day:

Welcome to Election Day!

The campaign to become the next New Jersey governor is over.

Today, it is all about getting voters to the polls.

Polls have shown a tightening race in recent weeks and niether Republican Jack Ciattarelli nor Democrat Mikie Sherrill has secured a solid path to victory.

However, Sherrill is beginning this day with a sizeable advantage. Democrats have amassed a nearly 300,000 vote advantage during an early voting period that saw over one-million votes cast before Election Day.

Early voting results have shown Ciattarelli underperfoming in many areas that are key to his potential victory.

To avoid becoming a three time loser in his quest to be governor, Ciattarelli and Republicans must get GOP voters to turn out in large numbers today.

The biggest unknown is who independent/unaffiliated voters will choose.

Many polls have shown Sherrill with a slight advantage, but if voters who do not align with any party break for Ciattarelli in large numbers that could finally return to governor's office to Republican control.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.

Report any voting irregularities by calling 1-877-NJVOTER.

Paulsboro High School in New Jersey (Paulsboro School District)

Nearly half the Paulsboro High School football team has been suspended following an on-field brawl last weekend.

The governing body for high school athletics, the NJSIAA, announced the suspensions Monday but will allow Paulsboro to advance and host the next round of the playoffs.

Whether they will have enough players to field a team remains a question.

Fighting started during Saturday's game with Woodbury when Paulsboro QB Malakhai McKenzie was tackled out of bounds. What began as shoving on the sideline, erupted into a full fledged brawl on the field with players from both teams joining in the melee.

Four Woodbury players have also been suspended, but those suspensions will likely occur next season.

Paulsboro is scheduled to host the next round of the playoffs against Arthur P. Schalick High Schoo this Saturday.

According to NJ.com, they have only 34 varsity players listed on their roster. It is not known which players were suspended, but that leaves only 18 varsity players eligible to play this weekend.

Should Paulsboro play and win, the suspended players could return to their field.

Two NJ breweries are for sale in NJ as of October 2025

🍻 NJ craft beer shake-up as breweries, Cricket Hill in Fairfield and Lone Eagle in Flemington, are looking for new owners.

🏭 Both listings include full equipment, taprooms, and recipes ready for takeover.

👋 Founders of both local spots say they’re retiring after years of pouring pints.

Beer lovers who have wondered about pursuing the passion from a brewer’s standpoint have two separate opportunities this November, as two breweries have announced their current owners have sights on retirement.

On Oct. 20, Cricket Hill Brewing Company in Fairfield posted that they are taking serious inquiries about their 5,000 square foot brewery, which opened to the public in 2002.

On Monday, Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington announced that its facility was also up for sale, after first opening in 2016.

The breweries come with all equipment, recipes and facilities to keep the businesses going.

The Plaza at Livingston Campus at Rutgers

🚨Suspect described as white male age 18–25 in gray Nike or Adidas sweats

🚨 Second reported similar incident this semester

PISCATAWAY — Rutgers police are investigating a groping on the Livingston Campus late Friday afternoon.

A woman affiliated with Rutgers University reported being approached from behind by a man who "made unwanted contact with an intimate area" while at the Livingston retail area at the Rutgers Livingston Campus on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway around 5:15 p.m. Rutgers police said the woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as an 18-25-year-old white male, about 5 feet 9 inches, with blonde hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, possibly of Nike or Adidas brand.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RUPD’s Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

Mikie Sherrill holds an edge with women and independent voters in the latest Rutgers-Eagleton survey.

The next governor of New Jersey will either be Jack Ciattarelli or Mikie Sherrill.

That much we know. Who for sure will lead this state of 9.5 million people under President Trump's second term will likely be decided Tuesday night.

While Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4, more than a million voters have already cast their ballots in early in-person voting or vote-by-mail.

Mail-in ballots and early voting results will be tabulated by each of the state's 21 county clerk's offices, which also will collect results from municipal polling places on election night.

The state's Division of Elections will not tabulate results on election night, but New Jersey 101.5 reporters will be collecting county-by-county data as it becomes available to keep a running tally on our website. New Jersey 101.5 will update results every 30 minutes and send out alerts on our free app.

In addition to the governor's race, we are also watching the mayoral race in the state's second-largest city, where former Gov. Jim McGreevey is making a bid to return to public office, this time as leader of Jersey City.

Will we know the results by midnight? That depends on how close the race is.

Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli

💸 Nearly all NJ voters — especially those 50+ — say affordability will decide their vote this election.

🏠 Property taxes, health care, and housing costs top the list of voter priorities.

👵 Older voters wield major influence, with AARP NJ saying they could again “decide elections.”

New Jersey Voters Say ‘Enough’ to High Costs as Affordability Crisis Dominates 2025 Election

Property Taxes and Rising Prices Drive Voter Anger

With more than 1.1 million votes already cast in New Jersey's tight race to be the next governor, voters who do not affiliate with either party are likely to decide the election.

Without a party loyalty, these voters tend to choose the candidate they believe can solve their most pressing issues.

Older voters struggling with whether to stay in New Jersey or flee to a state where retirement savings goes farther will also be a major factor in deciding this race.

Another poll is out showing what that issue is, and it's the same issue that has vexed our elected officials for decades: Affordability.

I've been covering New Jersey politics and elections for more than three decades, and no matter who is running or what election we are talking about, affordability has always been the top issue.

