💸 Nearly all NJ voters — especially those 50+ — say affordability will decide their vote this election.

🏠 Property taxes, health care, and housing costs top the list of voter priorities.

👵 Older voters wield major influence, with AARP NJ saying they could again “decide elections.”

New Jersey Voters Say ‘Enough’ to High Costs as Affordability Crisis Dominates 2025 Election

Property Taxes and Rising Prices Drive Voter Anger

With more than 1.1 million votes already cast in New Jersey's tight race to be the next governor, voters who do not affiliate with either party are likely to decide the election.

Without a party loyalty, these voters tend to choose the candidate they believe can solve their most pressing issues.

Older voters struggling with whether to stay in New Jersey or flee to a state where retirement savings goes farther will also be a major factor in deciding this race.

Another poll is out showing what that issue is, and it's the same issue that has vexed our elected officials for decades: Affordability.

I've been covering New Jersey politics and elections for more than three decades, and no matter who is running or what election we are talking about, affordability has always been the top issue.

It's not surprising given New Jersey has one of the highest costs of living and the highest property taxes in America.

How this factors into the final results on Tuesday will be fascinating.

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill make a final push for votes ahead of Election Day. (AP/Townsquare Media illustration) Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill make a final push for votes ahead of Election Day. (AP/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

'We Can’t Afford to Live Here’: NJ Voters Send Angry Message Ahead of Election

New Jersey voters are fed up with the soaring cost of living — and they’re ready to make it a ballot-box issue. A new Rutgers–Eagleton Poll, conducted in partnership with AARP New Jersey, reveals that affordability tops the list of priorities for nearly every likely voter in the Garden State.

A staggering 86% of respondents said the affordability of property taxes is “very important” to their vote, while 87% said the same about the fact that prices are rising faster than their income. Jobs, the economy, and utility costs also ranked near the top, reflecting deep economic anxiety as the election approaches.

“Older voters in New Jersey consistently show up at the polls and decide elections,” said Chris Widelo, AARP New Jersey’s state director. “Affordability — especially property taxes — remains a key issue for this voting bloc.”

Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli (AP Photo file) Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli (AP Photo file) loading...

Older Voters Could Sway the Outcome

Voters aged 50 and older, who historically turn out in high numbers, appear poised to play a decisive role once again.

More than nine in ten of them said affordability issues — from property taxes to utility bills — will influence their choice of candidate.

Nearly all voters aged 65 and up said that access to quality, affordable health care is critical to their decision. They also rank support for family caregivers, nursing home quality, and programs that allow seniors to age in place among their top concerns.

For many of these voters, policies like Stay New Jersey, a property-tax relief program for older homeowners, could tip the scales. More than nine in ten voters 65 and older said they’d be more likely to support a candidate who backs the program.

Final polls show a wide range of possibilities on Election Day. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) Final polls show a wide range of possibilities on Election Day. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Health Care, Housing, and Disaster Response Also Weigh Heavily

Beyond pocketbook issues, health care affordability and housing access remain pressing. About 73% of likely voters said affordable health care is “very important” to their vote, and 67% said the same for affordable housing for all income levels.

Interestingly, both the state’s youngest and oldest voters — those ages 18–34 and 65+ — view housing affordability as a make-or-break issue.

Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University–New Brunswick, said the findings underscore a clear message to candidates:

“Affordability concerns take centerstage in this election. Voters are telling candidates that the cost of living in New Jersey is unsustainable.”

An Emerson Poll of likely voters finds Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 48%, with just 2% undecided. (Canva) An Emerson Poll of likely voters finds Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 49% to 48%, with just 2% undecided. (Canva) loading...

Candidates Face Pressure to Deliver on Cost of Living

The poll paints a picture of a deeply anxious electorate — one that’s more likely to back candidates who promise tangible relief.

An overwhelming 95% of likely voters said they’d be more likely to support someone who works to keep utility rates affordable, while 83% favored candidates who fight for affordable health care and supportive services for older residents.

Transportation improvements, family caregiver support, Medicaid and Medicare protections, and long-term care funding all ranked high among the priorities most likely to influence votes.

With affordability uniting voters across party, age, and income lines, candidates ignoring the issue risk alienating the very people most likely to show up at the polls.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom