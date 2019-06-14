NJ driver tells cops she thought man she killed was a deer

WILLINGBORO — A 35-year-old township woman has been charged with killing a grandfather in a hit-and-run crash last year.

Prosecutors say Nekeya Grady drove over a 52-year-old township man on Nov. 7 and left him for dead on the shoulder of Route 130 North near Charleston Road.

Harold C. Martin was airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead months later on Jan. 20.

Grady later told police that she thought that she had hit a deer.

Police were able to find her through surveillance footage and broken pieces of a headlight, which investigators said belonged to a Kia Amanti, prosecutors said.

She was charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and third-degree causing death while driving unlicensed.

She was being held at Burlington County jail on Friday awaiting a detention hearing next week.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Martin's GoFundMe page said he was survived by his wife, eight daughters, a son and five grandchildren.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .