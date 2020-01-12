NJ driver adjusting GPS plunges SUV into lake, police say

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — A woman adjusting her GPS drove her SUV into Lake Parsippany on Saturday night, according to police.

The 35-year-old woman from the Lake Hiawatha section of the township was driving her 2018 Volkwagen Atlas on Alpine Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills police said, and as she approached an intersection with Lake Shore Drive, the woman drove straight on and into the lake.

The woman and two children who were inside the SUV had gotten themselves out by the time first responders arrived, according to police. A photo of the vehicle from police showed it came to rest with its front two wheels submerged, while the body of the SUV was still above water.

Police issued the woman a ticket for careless driving.

Lake Parsippany is a private, 168 acre lake maintained by a property owners association available for swimming, boating and fishing to members.

