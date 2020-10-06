NJ dog is slowly mending after being thrown from moving car

PATERSON — In one week's time, a near-starved poodle thrown from a moving vehicle is recovering at a North Jersey animal shelter.

The dog, named "Bear" by rescuers, was found on Market Street in Paterson on Sept. 26, and on Tuesday was trying to jump into his doctor’s arms at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, according to development and communications manager Amy Hofer.

The poodle still was being syringe-fed, but has tried to eat some on his own, Hofer said.

She said Bear also needs assistance walking, has neurological deficits and still is healing from his pelvic fractures.

Hofer continued that as brain injuries take an extended period of time to recover, the staff is hopeful that the dog may get some of his vision back.

The dog initially was brought to the Oradell Animal Hospital with pelvic fractures, skin lesions and a possible skull fracture and herniated diaphragm, Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCando previously said.

Paterson police and the Passsic County Prosecutor's Office have been investigating the incident and are looking for video footage.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander