🚨 NJ man sentenced to prison for shooting at a rideshare truck after a car alarm startled him.

🚔 Pietro Ventricelli, with a prior federal extortion conviction, fired while teens waited outside the home.

⚖️ Prosecutor warns NJ residents: Deadly force to protect property is illegal and nearly turned tragic.

A 47-year-old Howell man with a criminal past has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill whoever set off a car alarm outside, as he ran outside and opened fire at an arriving rideshare vehicle.

In October, after a three-week trial, Pietro Ventricelli was found guilty by a jury of attempted murder and a weapons offense.

On Tuesday, Ventricelli was sentenced to 12 years by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Joseph Oxley.

He also received five years for second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, which will run after the longer sentence.

🏭 After 75 years, the iconic Anheuser-Busch Newark brewery is set to close in early 2026.

👷‍♂️ Full-time staff are being offered transfers with relocation aid — or severance if they decline.

📦 The site will be sold to Goodman Group, which plans industrial and logistics redevelopment.

NEWARK — After 75 years as a landmark across from Newark Liberty International Airport, the Anheuser-Busch brewery will be closing up by early next year.

The brewery first opened in 1951 — second oldest only to Anheuser-Busch’s flagship brewery in St. Louis, Missouri.

It has made and packaged a number of the company's beer products, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Rolling Rock, Busch, Natural Light and King Cobra.

Production would shift from the spots in New Jersey, New Hampshire and California to “other U.S. facilities,” and all 475 full-time employees were being offered full-time roles elsewhere in U.S. operations, with new skills training and money toward relocation.

Employees that choose not to accept a transfer would receive severance packages.

🔴 New Jersey declares a state of emergency amid a propane shortage.

🔴 186,000 residents rely on propane during freezing December nights.

🔴 Gov. Murphy’s executive order is a response to refinery-related supply delays.

A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey due to a propane shortage, which could leave thousands of homes without heat during cold December nights.

The declaration will take effect at 9 a.m. Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said. On Thursday, he signed an executive order to bring more deliveries to New Jersey to counter the propane shortage.

According to Murphy, the executive will stay in effect until the shortage is over. There's no clear timeline for when that will happen.

Around 186,000 New Jersey residents rely on propane to heat their homes.

According to Murphy's executive order, there was a power outage on Nov. 21 at a "major gas refinery and industrial complex" in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. Since then, the plant has only been open intermittently.

🚨 Four suspects including a 16-year-old charged with triple murder in Newark

🚨 Stolen cars, arson and an eluding chase helped investigators locate the suspects

🚨 Mayor and police urge community action to confront youth gun access

NEWARK — Four people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged with the first-degree murders of two adults and a 10-year-old boy.

The shooting erupted on Nov. 15 on Chancellor Avenue, leaving five people wounded in the street. Jordan Rivera, just 10 years old, was pronounced dead that night at University Hospital. His 11-year-old brother was also seriously injured by gunfire. Also killed was 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and 19-year-old Masi Rogers, who clung to life until Nov. 20.

Furquan Boykin Jr., 19, Almuta Thomas, 32, Quayon Williams-King, 27, and the teen, all of Newark, were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree aggravated assault. Thomas and Williams-King are also charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree theft of a motor vehicle.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens said the motive for the shooting may be related to an earlier incident or robbery that day but he did not disclose details.

"While we are certain that we have the right individuals that we've arrested in there may be others involved. So, of course, this is still a continuing investigation," Stevens said.

A state senate panel has advanced legislation that would prohibit pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits.

Supporters of the bill claim it will stop the import of dogs from unethical puppy mills. Many of these animals have been abused and come with medical and behavioral issues that can result in thousands of dollars in vet bills or the dog ultimately being abandoned.

Opponents of the bill agreed puppy mills are the problem and should be targeted with better regulation and enforcement, but the owners of pet shops should not be punished for the bad actions of unscrupulous breeders.

There are fewer than 20 pet stores in New Jersey that still sell dogs, cats or rabbits. Owners of the stores say if the proposed legislation becomes law, they will likely for forced to close.

