NEWARK — Four people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged with the first-degree murders of two adults and a 10-year-old boy.

The shooting erupted on Nov. 15 on Chancellor Avenue, leaving five people wounded in the street. Jordan Rivera, just 10 years old, was pronounced dead that night at University Hospital. His 11-year-old brother was also seriously injured by gunfire. Also killed was 21-year-old Kiyah Mae Scott, and 19-year-old Masi Rogers, who clung to life until Nov. 20.

Furquan Boykin Jr., 19, Almuta Thomas, 32, Quayon Williams-King, 27, and the teen, all of Newark, were charged with three counts of first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree aggravated assault. Thomas and Williams-King are also charged with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree theft of a motor vehicle.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stevens said that before the shooting, Thomas was picked up by Williams-Kings in a vehicle that had been stolen 20 days earlier. They picked up the teen and then drove together to Chancellor Avenue.

They drove away before burning the car, officials said. About 36 hours later, their second getaway vehicle was involved in an "eluding incident" that led to the group's arrest. The $10,000 reward posted for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case was not a factor in this case.

(L-R) Masi Rogers, Kiyah Mae Scott, Jordan Rivera (L-R) Masi Rogers, Kiyah Mae Scott, Jordan Rivera (Sheila Montague/Go Fund Me) loading...

Newark officials condemn youth gun access

Stevens said the motive for the shooting may be related to an earlier incident or robbery that day but he did not disclose details.

"While we are certain that we have the right individuals that we've arrested in there may be others involved. So, of course, this is still a continuing investigation," Stevens said.

Mayor Ras Baraka said that there's a lot of work to be done by both police and parents regarding the accessibility of guns for young people.

"It is up to us. Not just the police department and the law enforcement agencies. It's up to community groups, to fathers, to mothers, to the Office of Violence Prevention, to folks like that who are on the street to begin to head these things off at the pass," Baraka said. "To make them interested in other things other than hurting and killing and harming one another."

Public Safety Director Newark Public Safety Director Manny Miranda said that over 500 guns have been taken off the street and that there have been just 30 homicides in Newark this year, the lowest number since the 1950s.

