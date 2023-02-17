It's only happened one other time in the long history of our #BlueFriday honorees. Honoring a civilian for the actions they've taken to support law enforcement.

As you remember, last year we honored Alan Picker for his support as the owner-operator of an auto service helping the NJ State Police solve crimes.

This year I've partnered once again with my friends at the NJSP, Detective Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association, and Detective Sgt. 1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association for the second annual awards Gala to raise funds for the fight against ALS and to honor the men and women in Blue.

This year, the civilian award is appropriately named the "Alan Picker Civilian Service Award" and is going to a New Jersey dad. Ed Parze lost his daughter several years ago. Stephanie Nicole Parze was just 25 years old when she was murdered by her abusive ex-boyfriend. The killer then took his own life and it took first responders 87 days to find Stephanie's body to properly lay her to rest.

Ed started a foundation to support families and victims of abuse and domestic violence. Because of his work, support, and cooperation in helping law enforcement, Ed is being honored at this year's event.

I'm proud to host once again this year and bring in my very funny friends Eric Potts, Mike Campanella, and Vinnie Brand to entertain the crowd.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation to help people and families battling ALS.

Listen to my conversation with Ed here:

