Special #BlueFriday honoring two NJ state troopers

Last year I brought you the story of two New Jersey state troopers who have stepped up to raise money for an important cause.

Detective Sgt.1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association and Detective Sgt.1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association have partnered to host for the second year in a row a fundraiser to battle ALS.

And for the second year in a row, they have deferred the #BlueFriday honor to Alan Picker, who is the owner-operator of "All Time Auto" in Point Pleasant.

Since 1994 he has been using his skills and technical expertise to assist cops in identifying vehicles involved in many serious crimes. His efforts have resulted in numerous arrests of serious criminals.

Alan shared his story about how he is facing this next battle with strength and a positive attitude. Last year Alan was awarded at the first annual event hosted by the Troopers and this year he's back, but this time, the award will go to another worthy civilian supporting cops and has been appropriately named the "Alan Picker Award". Alan is battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which has no cure.

I'm honored to MC this important event for the second year in a row taking place on Friday, March 3 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Please submit your nominees for the "Alan Picker Civilian Service Award." Send an email to or fill out the form on our Blue Friday link. Any civilian who has stepped up in a big way, once or ongoing, to help the brave members of our law enforcement community. We will narrow down the picks and offer two tickets, plus a radio interview to the award winner.

Proceeds from the event will help support the Joan Dancy and PALS foundation.

