NJ man diagnosed with ALS honors NJ police officer

ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a debilitating disease that impacts the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS.

On this #BlueFriday we had a unique opportunity to bring attention to an important organization helping families in our local communities have a better quality of life.

Two New Jersey state troopers, Detective Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Beninghof of the NJ Crime Scene Investigators Association, and Detective Sgt. 1st Class Joe Itri from the NJ Homicide Investigators Association, deferred the honor to a man who has spent his life supporting local and state law enforcement.

Alan Picker joined the show today to tell his story of courage in the face of adversity starting with his time as a foster care kid who ended up homeless to his recent diagnosis with ALS.

Alan is the owner and operator of All Time Auto in Point Pleasant and since 1994 he has been using his skills and technical expertise to assist cops in identifying vehicles involved in many serious crimes.

His efforts have resulted in numerous arrests of serious criminals. Alan shared his story about how he is facing this next battle with strength and a positive attitude.

Our conversation today reminded me of a quote from famed Yankee Lou Gehrig addressing his own diagnosis which is posted to the site of the group we're helping.

I might have had a tough break, but I have an awful lot to live for. - Lou Gehrig

Alan is setting a strong example of how to stand up, stay positive and face adversity head-on. Please join me in praying for Alan, his wife Michelle, and their two children Declan and Charlotte.

We were also joined by Sean McGovern who heads up the Joan Darcy & PALS Foundation. Sean's dad worked for Bruce Springsteen for many years and after he passed, Bruce wrote and dedicated "Terry's Song" in his memory.

Out of respect for the battle that these folks have undertaken to help others and the message of showing courage in the face of crisis, for the first time in seven years I ended the show with a Bruce song.

For the full story, listen to my conversation with Sean here:

We still have a few spots open for the NJCSIA Awards Dinner and Comedy night that I'm hosting at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City on Friday, March 11. Please join us or if you can't make it, please donate to this important cause HERE.

