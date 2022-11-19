NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs

A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported.

John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

The 42-year-old Makos said he never reported such attacks of “unreasonable and excessive force” at Bayside State Prison in Cumberland County, where he worked in 2019.

In some cases, victims at the Leesburg prison were physically restrained while being assaulted, according to federal court papers.

Makos said he and others agreed to physically assault victims in retaliation “for actual and perceived violations of the prison’s rules and customs.”

Assaults took place while the inmates were under Makos’ supervision, in areas of the prison’s kitchen that were blind spots in the prison’s surveillance camera system.

In one incident in December 2019, Makos watched and did not try to stop a group of inmates from pinning another incarcerated person to the floor, where he was punched 25 times.

He also then did not report the beating to supervisors or medical personnel.

On the charge of conspiring with others to deprive inmates of their right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment, Makos faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a hefty fine.

He was slated for sentencing in March 2023.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist