NJ child molester violates another girl online while on parole

A convicted child molester is going back to prison after getting caught pressuring a teenage girl into sending him nude photos of herself.

Craig Blickman, 30, of Marlton, was sentenced Friday to nine years in state prison with more than seven years of parole ineligibility.

Blickman pleaded guilty in February to first-degree manufacturing of child pornography and then also pleaded guilty in July to a related charge of third-degree impairing/debauching the morals of a child.

Blickman will be subject to Megan’s Law and parole supervision for life, not that that stopped him before.

Blickman had been out on parole since December 2015 after getting five years in prison in 2012 for sexually assaulting a young teen girl.

In 2018, the child predator's parole officer discovered that Blickman had been communicating with a minor, which was a violation of his parole, state prosecutors said.

Investigators who examined his phone learned that in 2017, Blickman had been using social media apps to have sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old girl living in Wisconsin. Prosecutors said Blickman repeatedly pressured the vulnerable girl for sexual images of herself.

“This case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers children face from online predators, who use social media, chat apps and gaming platforms to find victims they can sexually exploit,” state Division of Criminal Justice Director Veronica Allende said Friday in a written statement. “We urge parents to talk to their children about this threat and alert law enforcement about any suspicious persons targeting children on the internet.”

