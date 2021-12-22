The blizzard of ’96 revisited: NJ’s best memories of the storm

Earlier this month while the temperatures were unseasonably warm, we took a look back at the infamous blizzard of '96 and how much snow fell on each New Jersey county. That list is at the bottom of this post if you want to see how much your area received back in Jan. 1996.

When the county-by-county totals went up on the NJ101.5 Facebook page, our social media powers that be decided to ask a great question to go along with the article. Do you remember where you were?

Your answers did not disappoint.

I, for one, was living with my mom and grandparents in Matawan, NJ. I was only 5 years old going on 6, and I can't say I necessarily remember the snow falling. But I do recall the days after the blizzard where the snow piles were bigger than any I had ever seen up until that point. About five straight days of sledding, brutal snowball fights, and drinking hot chocolate while watching movies ensued.

What my brain could not process at that time was how much of a burden the blizzard of '96 was on my family and neighbors. How could you blame them? The entire region was paralyzed by the storm, and thousands of people were left without power and heat for days.

But enough about me. Here are some of the top responses you provided on Facebook when we asked where you were.

Where you were for the blizzard of '96

