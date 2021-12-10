Most people who lived in the Northeast in the late '90s can tell you where they were in detail for the infamous blizzard of 1996.

Right at the start of the year, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 50 mph winds and over two feet of snow paralyzed the majority of New Jersey for days.

The storm shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers.

Over the course of 37 hours, an average of 2 inches of snow per hour dropped across the Garden State.

Yet for as much of a headache as the blizzard of '96 was for the entire region, anyone who was a kid during the storm probably has fond memories of it.

This 1996 article in The Trentonian sums is up pretty well:

"Lots of children were destined to remember spending the week building snowmen, carving out igloos, sledding down embankments, shoveling walkways and experiencing all the awe and chaos and struggle and fun of a blizzard."

I was about to turn 6 years old when this storm hit, and that's exactly what I remember. But years later as a battle-weary adult who despises anything even closely related to snow, I feel like I finally understand why all the "grown-ups" were freaking out.

So just how much snow did your area of New Jersey receive during the storm? Here is how much snow each NJ county received during the Blizzard of '96:

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.



The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.