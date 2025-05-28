NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 1 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 62°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:29a
|Low
Wed 3:35p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 2:59p
|High
Wed 9:19p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:17a
|Low
Wed 3:11p
|High
Wed 9:33p
|Low
Thu 4:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:59a
|Low
Wed 3:03p
|High
Wed 9:15p
|Low
Thu 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:43a
|High
Wed 1:09p
|Low
Wed 7:40p
|High
Thu 1:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:20a
|Low
Wed 3:25p
|High
Wed 9:36p
|Low
Thu 4:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:17a
|High
Wed 12:16p
|Low
Wed 7:14p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:14a
|Low
Wed 3:55p
|High
Wed 10:37p
|Low
Thu 5:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:09a
|Low
Wed 2:58p
|High
Wed 9:26p
|Low
Thu 4:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:39a
|Low
Wed 3:20p
|High
Wed 10:03p
|Low
Thu 4:28a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:12a
|Low
Wed 3:02p
|High
Wed 9:35p
|Low
Thu 4:06a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:15a
|Low
Wed 3:56p
|High
Wed 10:34p
|Low
Thu 5:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Rain.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Rain.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray
NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis