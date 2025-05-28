NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 28

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, May 28

Yellow warning flag flies in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 1 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 65°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature59° - 62°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:17pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:29a		Low
Wed 3:35p		High
Wed 9:45p		Low
Thu 4:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:03a		Low
Wed 2:59p		High
Wed 9:19p		Low
Thu 3:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:17a		Low
Wed 3:11p		High
Wed 9:33p		Low
Thu 4:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 8:59a		Low
Wed 3:03p		High
Wed 9:15p		Low
Thu 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:43a		High
Wed 1:09p		Low
Wed 7:40p		High
Thu 1:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:20a		Low
Wed 3:25p		High
Wed 9:36p		Low
Thu 4:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:17a		High
Wed 12:16p		Low
Wed 7:14p		High
Thu 12:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:14a		Low
Wed 3:55p		High
Wed 10:37p		Low
Thu 5:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:09a		Low
Wed 2:58p		High
Wed 9:26p		Low
Thu 4:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:39a		Low
Wed 3:20p		High
Wed 10:03p		Low
Thu 4:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:12a		Low
Wed 3:02p		High
Wed 9:35p		Low
Thu 4:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:15a		Low
Wed 3:56p		High
Wed 10:34p		Low
Thu 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Rain.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Rain.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

