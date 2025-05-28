Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 1 feet Winds From the South

5 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 65°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 59° - 62° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:29a Low

Wed 3:35p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 4:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 2:59p High

Wed 9:19p Low

Thu 3:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:17a Low

Wed 3:11p High

Wed 9:33p Low

Thu 4:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:59a Low

Wed 3:03p High

Wed 9:15p Low

Thu 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:43a High

Wed 1:09p Low

Wed 7:40p High

Thu 1:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:20a Low

Wed 3:25p High

Wed 9:36p Low

Thu 4:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:17a High

Wed 12:16p Low

Wed 7:14p High

Thu 12:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:14a Low

Wed 3:55p High

Wed 10:37p Low

Thu 5:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:09a Low

Wed 2:58p High

Wed 9:26p Low

Thu 4:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:20p High

Wed 10:03p Low

Thu 4:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:12a Low

Wed 3:02p High

Wed 9:35p Low

Thu 4:06a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:15a Low

Wed 3:56p High

Wed 10:34p Low

Thu 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. Rain.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds, becoming SE 5 ft at 5 seconds and SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. Rain.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

