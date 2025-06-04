NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 4

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature68° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 9:42a		High
Wed 3:48p		Low
Wed 10:13p		High
Thu 3:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:06a		High
Wed 3:22p		Low
Wed 9:37p		High
Thu 3:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:18a		High
Wed 3:36p		Low
Wed 9:49p		High
Thu 3:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:10a		High
Wed 3:18p		Low
Wed 9:41p		High
Thu 3:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:46a		Low
Wed 1:47p		High
Wed 7:28p		Low
Thu 2:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:44a		High
Wed 3:54p		Low
Wed 10:08p		High
Thu 4:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:53a		Low
Wed 1:21p		High
Wed 6:35p		Low
Thu 1:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 10:10a		High
Wed 4:35p		Low
Wed 10:35p		High
Thu 4:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:19a		High
Wed 3:40p		Low
Wed 9:46p		High
Thu 3:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 9:34a		High
Wed 3:57p		Low
Wed 10:03p		High
Thu 4:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 9:26a		High
Wed 4:00p		Low
Wed 9:57p		High
Thu 4:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 10:18a		High
Wed 4:43p		Low
Wed 10:46p		High
Thu 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons

Lambertville was just named best winter destination in New Jersey. I wholeheartedly disagree. It is the best destination at ANY time of year.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM