NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
3 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 66°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:42a
|High
Wed 3:48p
|Low
Wed 10:13p
|High
Thu 3:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:06a
|High
Wed 3:22p
|Low
Wed 9:37p
|High
Thu 3:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:36p
|Low
Wed 9:49p
|High
Thu 3:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:10a
|High
Wed 3:18p
|Low
Wed 9:41p
|High
Thu 3:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:46a
|Low
Wed 1:47p
|High
Wed 7:28p
|Low
Thu 2:18a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:44a
|High
Wed 3:54p
|Low
Wed 10:08p
|High
Thu 4:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:53a
|Low
Wed 1:21p
|High
Wed 6:35p
|Low
Thu 1:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 10:10a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 10:35p
|High
Thu 4:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:19a
|High
Wed 3:40p
|Low
Wed 9:46p
|High
Thu 3:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:34a
|High
Wed 3:57p
|Low
Wed 10:03p
|High
Thu 4:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:26a
|High
Wed 4:00p
|Low
Wed 9:57p
|High
Thu 4:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 10:18a
|High
Wed 4:43p
|Low
Wed 10:46p
|High
Thu 4:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
