Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

3 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 66°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 68° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:42a High

Wed 3:48p Low

Wed 10:13p High

Thu 3:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:06a High

Wed 3:22p Low

Wed 9:37p High

Thu 3:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:36p Low

Wed 9:49p High

Thu 3:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:10a High

Wed 3:18p Low

Wed 9:41p High

Thu 3:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:46a Low

Wed 1:47p High

Wed 7:28p Low

Thu 2:18a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:44a High

Wed 3:54p Low

Wed 10:08p High

Thu 4:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:53a Low

Wed 1:21p High

Wed 6:35p Low

Thu 1:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 10:10a High

Wed 4:35p Low

Wed 10:35p High

Thu 4:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:19a High

Wed 3:40p Low

Wed 9:46p High

Thu 3:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:34a High

Wed 3:57p Low

Wed 10:03p High

Thu 4:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:26a High

Wed 4:00p Low

Wed 9:57p High

Thu 4:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:18a High

Wed 4:43p Low

Wed 10:46p High

Thu 4:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

