NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 18

Fog at Deal Lake in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon.Low visibility will make navigation difficult. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 70°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature71° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:47a		High
Wed 2:04p		Low
Wed 8:23p		High
Thu 2:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:11a		High
Wed 1:38p		Low
Wed 7:47p		High
Thu 1:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:23a		High
Wed 1:52p		Low
Wed 7:59p		High
Thu 2:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:15a		High
Wed 1:34p		Low
Wed 7:51p		High
Thu 1:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 11:52a		High
Wed 5:44p		Low
Thu 12:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:50a		High
Wed 1:55p		Low
Wed 8:19p		High
Thu 2:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:26a		High
Wed 4:51p		Low
Thu 12:02a		High
Thu 5:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:31a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 8:55p		High
Thu 3:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:25a		High
Wed 1:38p		Low
Wed 7:48p		High
Thu 1:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:52a		High
Wed 2:06p		Low
Wed 8:12p		High
Thu 2:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:36a		High
Wed 1:49p		Low
Wed 7:58p		High
Thu 2:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:26a		High
Wed 2:48p		Low
Wed 8:50p		High
Thu 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. Areas of fog late. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms with areas of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning, then 1 NM or less late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, tstms likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

