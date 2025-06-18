Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon.Low visibility will make navigation difficult. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 70°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 71° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:47a High

Wed 2:04p Low

Wed 8:23p High

Thu 2:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:11a High

Wed 1:38p Low

Wed 7:47p High

Thu 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:23a High

Wed 1:52p Low

Wed 7:59p High

Thu 2:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:15a High

Wed 1:34p Low

Wed 7:51p High

Thu 1:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 11:52a High

Wed 5:44p Low

Thu 12:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:50a High

Wed 1:55p Low

Wed 8:19p High

Thu 2:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:26a High

Wed 4:51p Low

Thu 12:02a High

Thu 5:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:31a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 8:55p High

Thu 3:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:25a High

Wed 1:38p Low

Wed 7:48p High

Thu 1:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:52a High

Wed 2:06p Low

Wed 8:12p High

Thu 2:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:36a High

Wed 1:49p Low

Wed 7:58p High

Thu 2:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:26a High

Wed 2:48p Low

Wed 8:50p High

Thu 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. Areas of fog late. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms with areas of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning, then 1 NM or less late.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, tstms likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

