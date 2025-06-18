NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, June 18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon.Low visibility will make navigation difficult. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 70°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:47a
|High
Wed 2:04p
|Low
Wed 8:23p
|High
Thu 2:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:11a
|High
Wed 1:38p
|Low
Wed 7:47p
|High
Thu 1:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:23a
|High
Wed 1:52p
|Low
Wed 7:59p
|High
Thu 2:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:15a
|High
Wed 1:34p
|Low
Wed 7:51p
|High
Thu 1:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 11:52a
|High
Wed 5:44p
|Low
Thu 12:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:50a
|High
Wed 1:55p
|Low
Wed 8:19p
|High
Thu 2:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:26a
|High
Wed 4:51p
|Low
Thu 12:02a
|High
Thu 5:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:31a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 8:55p
|High
Thu 3:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:25a
|High
Wed 1:38p
|Low
Wed 7:48p
|High
Thu 1:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:52a
|High
Wed 2:06p
|Low
Wed 8:12p
|High
Thu 2:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:36a
|High
Wed 1:49p
|Low
Wed 7:58p
|High
Thu 2:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:26a
|High
Wed 2:48p
|Low
Wed 8:50p
|High
Thu 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog early this morning. Areas of fog late this morning and early afternoon. Areas of fog late. Areas of drizzle with a slight chance of tstms this morning. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms with areas of drizzle this afternoon. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning, then 1 NM or less late.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. Showers, tstms likely with areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog. Vsby 1 NM or less in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
