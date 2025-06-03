NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 3

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature66° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:21pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 8:52a		High
Tue 2:59p		Low
Tue 9:15p		High
Wed 3:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:16a		High
Tue 2:33p		Low
Tue 8:39p		High
Wed 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:28a		High
Tue 2:47p		Low
Tue 8:51p		High
Wed 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:20a		High
Tue 2:29p		Low
Tue 8:43p		High
Wed 2:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:57a		Low
Tue 12:57p		High
Tue 6:39p		Low
Wed 1:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:56a		High
Tue 2:59p		Low
Tue 9:10p		High
Wed 3:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:04a		Low
Tue 12:31p		High
Tue 5:46p		Low
Wed 12:54a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 9:24a		High
Tue 3:42p		Low
Tue 9:38p		High
Wed 3:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:30a		High
Tue 2:45p		Low
Tue 8:45p		High
Wed 2:49a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 8:47a		High
Tue 3:03p		Low
Tue 9:04p		High
Wed 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 8:39a		High
Tue 3:03p		Low
Tue 8:55p		High
Wed 3:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 9:30a		High
Tue 3:49p		Low
Tue 9:46p		High
Wed 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt early this morning, becoming light and variable, then becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

