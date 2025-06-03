NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 3
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 8:52a
|High
Tue 2:59p
|Low
Tue 9:15p
|High
Wed 3:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:16a
|High
Tue 2:33p
|Low
Tue 8:39p
|High
Wed 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:28a
|High
Tue 2:47p
|Low
Tue 8:51p
|High
Wed 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:20a
|High
Tue 2:29p
|Low
Tue 8:43p
|High
Wed 2:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:57a
|Low
Tue 12:57p
|High
Tue 6:39p
|Low
Wed 1:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:56a
|High
Tue 2:59p
|Low
Tue 9:10p
|High
Wed 3:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:04a
|Low
Tue 12:31p
|High
Tue 5:46p
|Low
Wed 12:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 9:24a
|High
Tue 3:42p
|Low
Tue 9:38p
|High
Wed 3:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:30a
|High
Tue 2:45p
|Low
Tue 8:45p
|High
Wed 2:49a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 8:47a
|High
Tue 3:03p
|Low
Tue 9:04p
|High
Wed 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 8:39a
|High
Tue 3:03p
|Low
Tue 8:55p
|High
Wed 3:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 9:30a
|High
Tue 3:49p
|Low
Tue 9:46p
|High
Wed 3:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt early this morning, becoming light and variable, then becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
New Jersey's best tourist town for all 4 seasons
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt