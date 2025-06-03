Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

2 - 6 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 65°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 66° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:21pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 8:52a High

Tue 2:59p Low

Tue 9:15p High

Wed 3:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:16a High

Tue 2:33p Low

Tue 8:39p High

Wed 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:28a High

Tue 2:47p Low

Tue 8:51p High

Wed 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:20a High

Tue 2:29p Low

Tue 8:43p High

Wed 2:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:57a Low

Tue 12:57p High

Tue 6:39p Low

Wed 1:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:56a High

Tue 2:59p Low

Tue 9:10p High

Wed 3:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:04a Low

Tue 12:31p High

Tue 5:46p Low

Wed 12:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 9:24a High

Tue 3:42p Low

Tue 9:38p High

Wed 3:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:30a High

Tue 2:45p Low

Tue 8:45p High

Wed 2:49a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 8:47a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 9:04p High

Wed 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 8:39a High

Tue 3:03p Low

Tue 8:55p High

Wed 3:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 9:30a High

Tue 3:49p Low

Tue 9:46p High

Wed 3:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt early this morning, becoming light and variable, then becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

