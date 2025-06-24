Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 105. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 84° - 100° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:26a Low

Tue 1:29p High

Tue 7:46p Low

Wed 2:30a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:00a Low

Tue 12:53p High

Tue 7:20p Low

Wed 1:54a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:14a Low

Tue 1:05p High

Tue 7:34p Low

Wed 2:06a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:56a Low

Tue 12:57p High

Tue 7:16p Low

Wed 1:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:40a High

Tue 11:06a Low

Tue 5:34p High

Tue 11:26p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 1:22p High

Tue 7:39p Low

Wed 2:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 5:14a High

Tue 10:13a Low

Tue 5:08p High

Tue 10:33p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:08a Low

Tue 1:51p High

Tue 8:38p Low

Wed 3:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:06a Low

Tue 12:57p High

Tue 7:29p Low

Wed 2:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:31a Low

Tue 1:18p High

Tue 8:01p Low

Wed 2:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:09a Low

Tue 1:02p High

Tue 7:37p Low

Wed 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 8:13a Low

Tue 1:55p High

Tue 8:36p Low

Wed 3:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

