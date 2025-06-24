NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 24

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 24

Brick Beach I (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 105. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature84° - 100°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:26a		Low
Tue 1:29p		High
Tue 7:46p		Low
Wed 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:00a		Low
Tue 12:53p		High
Tue 7:20p		Low
Wed 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:14a		Low
Tue 1:05p		High
Tue 7:34p		Low
Wed 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:56a		Low
Tue 12:57p		High
Tue 7:16p		Low
Wed 1:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:40a		High
Tue 11:06a		Low
Tue 5:34p		High
Tue 11:26p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 1:22p		High
Tue 7:39p		Low
Wed 2:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 5:14a		High
Tue 10:13a		Low
Tue 5:08p		High
Tue 10:33p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:08a		Low
Tue 1:51p		High
Tue 8:38p		Low
Wed 3:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:06a		Low
Tue 12:57p		High
Tue 7:29p		Low
Wed 2:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:31a		Low
Tue 1:18p		High
Tue 8:01p		Low
Wed 2:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:09a		Low
Tue 1:02p		High
Tue 7:37p		Low
Wed 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 8:13a		Low
Tue 1:55p		High
Tue 8:36p		Low
Wed 3:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

