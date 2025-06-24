NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 24
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 105. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
3 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 100°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 7:26a
|Low
Tue 1:29p
|High
Tue 7:46p
|Low
Wed 2:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:00a
|Low
Tue 12:53p
|High
Tue 7:20p
|Low
Wed 1:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:14a
|Low
Tue 1:05p
|High
Tue 7:34p
|Low
Wed 2:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:56a
|Low
Tue 12:57p
|High
Tue 7:16p
|Low
Wed 1:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 5:40a
|High
Tue 11:06a
|Low
Tue 5:34p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 1:22p
|High
Tue 7:39p
|Low
Wed 2:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 5:14a
|High
Tue 10:13a
|Low
Tue 5:08p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:08a
|Low
Tue 1:51p
|High
Tue 8:38p
|Low
Wed 3:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:06a
|Low
Tue 12:57p
|High
Tue 7:29p
|Low
Wed 2:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 7:31a
|Low
Tue 1:18p
|High
Tue 8:01p
|Low
Wed 2:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:09a
|Low
Tue 1:02p
|High
Tue 7:37p
|Low
Wed 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 8:13a
|Low
Tue 1:55p
|High
Tue 8:36p
|Low
Wed 3:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
