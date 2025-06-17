Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the East

8 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

7 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 68° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:29pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:54a High

Tue 1:12p Low

Tue 7:10p High

Wed 1:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:18a High

Tue 12:46p Low

Tue 6:34p High

Wed 12:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:30a High

Tue 1:00p Low

Tue 6:46p High

Wed 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:22a High

Tue 12:42p Low

Tue 6:38p High

Wed 12:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:59a High

Tue 4:52p Low

Tue 11:15p High

Wed 5:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:02a High

Tue 1:00p Low

Tue 7:10p High

Wed 1:11a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:33a High

Tue 3:59p Low

Tue 10:49p High

Wed 4:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:44a High

Tue 2:01p Low

Tue 7:50p High

Wed 2:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 12:44p Low

Tue 6:44p High

Wed 12:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 7:04a High

Tue 1:12p Low

Tue 7:08p High

Wed 1:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:47a High

Tue 12:51p Low

Tue 6:54p High

Wed 1:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:36a High

Tue 1:53p Low

Tue 7:48p High

Wed 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then showers likely with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

