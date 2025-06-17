NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:54a
|High
Tue 1:12p
|Low
Tue 7:10p
|High
Wed 1:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:18a
|High
Tue 12:46p
|Low
Tue 6:34p
|High
Wed 12:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:30a
|High
Tue 1:00p
|Low
Tue 6:46p
|High
Wed 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:22a
|High
Tue 12:42p
|Low
Tue 6:38p
|High
Wed 12:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:59a
|High
Tue 4:52p
|Low
Tue 11:15p
|High
Wed 5:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:02a
|High
Tue 1:00p
|Low
Tue 7:10p
|High
Wed 1:11a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 10:33a
|High
Tue 3:59p
|Low
Tue 10:49p
|High
Wed 4:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:44a
|High
Tue 2:01p
|Low
Tue 7:50p
|High
Wed 2:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:37a
|High
Tue 12:44p
|Low
Tue 6:44p
|High
Wed 12:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 7:04a
|High
Tue 1:12p
|Low
Tue 7:08p
|High
Wed 1:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:47a
|High
Tue 12:51p
|Low
Tue 6:54p
|High
Wed 1:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 7:36a
|High
Tue 1:53p
|Low
Tue 7:48p
|High
Wed 2:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then showers likely with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
