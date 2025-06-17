NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 17

The boardwalk in Seaside Heights (Seaside Heights, NJ)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until noon. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the East
8 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
7 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 69°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature68° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:29pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:54a		High
Tue 1:12p		Low
Tue 7:10p		High
Wed 1:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:18a		High
Tue 12:46p		Low
Tue 6:34p		High
Wed 12:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:30a		High
Tue 1:00p		Low
Tue 6:46p		High
Wed 1:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:22a		High
Tue 12:42p		Low
Tue 6:38p		High
Wed 12:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:59a		High
Tue 4:52p		Low
Tue 11:15p		High
Wed 5:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:02a		High
Tue 1:00p		Low
Tue 7:10p		High
Wed 1:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 10:33a		High
Tue 3:59p		Low
Tue 10:49p		High
Wed 4:08a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:44a		High
Tue 2:01p		Low
Tue 7:50p		High
Wed 2:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:37a		High
Tue 12:44p		Low
Tue 6:44p		High
Wed 12:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 7:04a		High
Tue 1:12p		Low
Tue 7:08p		High
Wed 1:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:47a		High
Tue 12:51p		Low
Tue 6:54p		High
Wed 1:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 7:36a		High
Tue 1:53p		Low
Tue 7:48p		High
Wed 2:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. A chance of showers early this morning. Areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Areas of drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle in the morning, then showers likely with patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

