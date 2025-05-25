NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 25

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)
loading...

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
13 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature64° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:14pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:47a		Low
Sun 12:54p		High
Sun 7:11p		Low
Mon 1:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:21a		Low
Sun 12:18p		High
Sun 6:45p		Low
Mon 1:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:35a		Low
Sun 12:30p		High
Sun 6:59p		Low
Mon 1:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:17a		Low
Sun 12:22p		High
Sun 6:41p		Low
Mon 1:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:27a		Low
Sun 4:59p		High
Sun 10:51p		Low
Mon 5:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:37a		Low
Sun 12:47p		High
Sun 7:03p		Low
Mon 1:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:34a		Low
Sun 4:33p		High
Sun 9:58p		Low
Mon 5:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:30a		Low
Sun 1:20p		High
Sun 8:03p		Low
Mon 2:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:24a		Low
Sun 12:24p		High
Sun 6:49p		Low
Mon 1:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:51a		Low
Sun 12:46p		High
Sun 7:19p		Low
Mon 1:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:29a		Low
Sun 12:30p		High
Sun 6:58p		Low
Mon 1:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:33a		Low
Sun 1:23p		High
Sun 7:58p		Low
Mon 2:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM