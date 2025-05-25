NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
13 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:14pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:47a
|Low
Sun 12:54p
|High
Sun 7:11p
|Low
Mon 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:21a
|Low
Sun 12:18p
|High
Sun 6:45p
|Low
Mon 1:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:35a
|Low
Sun 12:30p
|High
Sun 6:59p
|Low
Mon 1:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:17a
|Low
Sun 12:22p
|High
Sun 6:41p
|Low
Mon 1:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:27a
|Low
Sun 4:59p
|High
Sun 10:51p
|Low
Mon 5:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:37a
|Low
Sun 12:47p
|High
Sun 7:03p
|Low
Mon 1:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:34a
|Low
Sun 4:33p
|High
Sun 9:58p
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:30a
|Low
Sun 1:20p
|High
Sun 8:03p
|Low
Mon 2:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:24a
|Low
Sun 12:24p
|High
Sun 6:49p
|Low
Mon 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:51a
|Low
Sun 12:46p
|High
Sun 7:19p
|Low
Mon 1:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:29a
|Low
Sun 12:30p
|High
Sun 6:58p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:33a
|Low
Sun 1:23p
|High
Sun 7:58p
|Low
Mon 2:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
