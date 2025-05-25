attachment-IBSP 1A loading...

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

13 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

11 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 64° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:14pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:47a Low

Sun 12:54p High

Sun 7:11p Low

Mon 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:21a Low

Sun 12:18p High

Sun 6:45p Low

Mon 1:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:35a Low

Sun 12:30p High

Sun 6:59p Low

Mon 1:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:17a Low

Sun 12:22p High

Sun 6:41p Low

Mon 1:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:27a Low

Sun 4:59p High

Sun 10:51p Low

Mon 5:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:37a Low

Sun 12:47p High

Sun 7:03p Low

Mon 1:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:34a Low

Sun 4:33p High

Sun 9:58p Low

Mon 5:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:30a Low

Sun 1:20p High

Sun 8:03p Low

Mon 2:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:24a Low

Sun 12:24p High

Sun 6:49p Low

Mon 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:51a Low

Sun 12:46p High

Sun 7:19p Low

Mon 1:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:29a Low

Sun 12:30p High

Sun 6:58p Low

Mon 1:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:33a Low

Sun 1:23p High

Sun 7:58p Low

Mon 2:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft after midnight.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

