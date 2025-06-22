NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 22

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 22

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT thru 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values near 100 degrees expected along the coast. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature82° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:26a		Low
Sun 11:37a		High
Sun 5:57p		Low
Mon 12:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:00a		Low
Sun 11:01a		High
Sun 5:31p		Low
Mon 12:03a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:14a		Low
Sun 11:13a		High
Sun 5:45p		Low
Mon 12:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 11:05a		High
Sun 5:27p		Low
Mon 12:07a		High
Mon 5:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:06a		Low
Sun 3:42p		High
Sun 9:37p		Low
Mon 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:19a		Low
Sun 11:27a		High
Sun 5:49p		Low
Mon 12:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:13a		Low
Sun 3:16p		High
Sun 8:44p		Low
Mon 4:18a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:11a		Low
Sun 12:00p		High
Sun 6:50p		Low
Mon 1:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:06a		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:37p		Low
Mon 12:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:30a		Low
Sun 11:25a		High
Sun 6:06p		Low
Mon 12:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:14a		Low
Sun 11:11a		High
Sun 5:49p		Low
Mon 12:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:13a		Low
Sun 12:03p		High
Sun 6:44p		Low
Mon 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

