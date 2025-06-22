NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 22
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT thru 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values near 100 degrees expected along the coast. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:26a
|Low
Sun 11:37a
|High
Sun 5:57p
|Low
Mon 12:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:00a
|Low
Sun 11:01a
|High
Sun 5:31p
|Low
Mon 12:03a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:14a
|Low
Sun 11:13a
|High
Sun 5:45p
|Low
Mon 12:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:05a
|High
Sun 5:27p
|Low
Mon 12:07a
|High
Mon 5:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:06a
|Low
Sun 3:42p
|High
Sun 9:37p
|Low
Mon 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:19a
|Low
Sun 11:27a
|High
Sun 5:49p
|Low
Mon 12:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:13a
|Low
Sun 3:16p
|High
Sun 8:44p
|Low
Mon 4:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:11a
|Low
Sun 12:00p
|High
Sun 6:50p
|Low
Mon 1:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:06a
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:37p
|Low
Mon 12:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:30a
|Low
Sun 11:25a
|High
Sun 6:06p
|Low
Mon 12:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:14a
|Low
Sun 11:11a
|High
Sun 5:49p
|Low
Mon 12:19a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:13a
|Low
Sun 12:03p
|High
Sun 6:44p
|Low
Mon 1:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
