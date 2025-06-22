Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT thru 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values near 100 degrees expected along the coast. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 82° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:26a Low

Sun 11:37a High

Sun 5:57p Low

Mon 12:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:00a Low

Sun 11:01a High

Sun 5:31p Low

Mon 12:03a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:14a Low

Sun 11:13a High

Sun 5:45p Low

Mon 12:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:05a High

Sun 5:27p Low

Mon 12:07a High

Mon 5:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:06a Low

Sun 3:42p High

Sun 9:37p Low

Mon 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:19a Low

Sun 11:27a High

Sun 5:49p Low

Mon 12:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 3:16p High

Sun 8:44p Low

Mon 4:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:11a Low

Sun 12:00p High

Sun 6:50p Low

Mon 1:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:06a Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:37p Low

Mon 12:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:30a Low

Sun 11:25a High

Sun 6:06p Low

Mon 12:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:14a Low

Sun 11:11a High

Sun 5:49p Low

Mon 12:19a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:13a Low

Sun 12:03p High

Sun 6:44p Low

Mon 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

