NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 8 a.m. through the afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature62° - 66°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 5:49a		Low
Sat 12:03p		High
Sat 6:18p		Low
Sun 12:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:23a		Low
Sat 11:27a		High
Sat 5:52p		Low
Sun 12:18a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:37a		Low
Sat 11:39a		High
Sat 6:06p		Low
Sun 12:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:19a		Low
Sat 11:31a		High
Sat 5:48p		Low
Sun 12:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:29a		Low
Sat 4:08p		High
Sat 9:58p		Low
Sun 4:59a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 11:54a		High
Sat 6:11p		Low
Sun 12:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 8:36a		Low
Sat 3:42p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 4:33a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 12:29p		High
Sat 7:10p		Low
Sun 1:25a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:27a		Low
Sat 11:33a		High
Sat 5:56p		Low
Sun 12:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:54a		Low
Sat 11:54a		High
Sat 6:24p		Low
Sun 12:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:35a		Low
Sat 11:39a		High
Sat 6:07p		Low
Sun 12:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 6:35a		Low
Sat 12:31p		High
Sat 7:05p		Low
Sun 1:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

