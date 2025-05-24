NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 24
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 8 a.m. through the afternoon.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)
14 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 66°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 5:49a
|Low
Sat 12:03p
|High
Sat 6:18p
|Low
Sun 12:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:23a
|Low
Sat 11:27a
|High
Sat 5:52p
|Low
Sun 12:18a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:37a
|Low
Sat 11:39a
|High
Sat 6:06p
|Low
Sun 12:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:19a
|Low
Sat 11:31a
|High
Sat 5:48p
|Low
Sun 12:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:29a
|Low
Sat 4:08p
|High
Sat 9:58p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 11:54a
|High
Sat 6:11p
|Low
Sun 12:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 8:36a
|Low
Sat 3:42p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 4:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 12:29p
|High
Sat 7:10p
|Low
Sun 1:25a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:27a
|Low
Sat 11:33a
|High
Sat 5:56p
|Low
Sun 12:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:54a
|Low
Sat 11:54a
|High
Sat 6:24p
|Low
Sun 12:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:35a
|Low
Sat 11:39a
|High
Sat 6:07p
|Low
Sun 12:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 6:35a
|Low
Sat 12:31p
|High
Sat 7:05p
|Low
Sun 1:21a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis