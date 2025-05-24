Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 8 a.m. through the afternoon.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

17 - 22 mph (Gust 28 mph)

14 - 19 knots (Gust 24 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 62° - 66° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 5:49a Low

Sat 12:03p High

Sat 6:18p Low

Sun 12:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:23a Low

Sat 11:27a High

Sat 5:52p Low

Sun 12:18a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:37a Low

Sat 11:39a High

Sat 6:06p Low

Sun 12:30a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:19a Low

Sat 11:31a High

Sat 5:48p Low

Sun 12:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:29a Low

Sat 4:08p High

Sat 9:58p Low

Sun 4:59a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 11:54a High

Sat 6:11p Low

Sun 12:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 8:36a Low

Sat 3:42p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 4:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 12:29p High

Sat 7:10p Low

Sun 1:25a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:27a Low

Sat 11:33a High

Sat 5:56p Low

Sun 12:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:54a Low

Sat 11:54a High

Sat 6:24p Low

Sun 12:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:35a Low

Sat 11:39a High

Sat 6:07p Low

Sun 12:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 6:35a Low

Sat 12:31p High

Sat 7:05p Low

Sun 1:21a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less, then around 2 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

